IOWA POWERBALL WINNER SAYS HER LIFE HAS CHANGED FOREVER

A central Iowa woman has stepped forward to claim a $343.9 million Powerball jackpot, the largest lottery prize ever won in Iowa.

51-year-old Lerynne West of Redfield says she realizes this is a life-changing moment.

West says she will share her winnings with family and friends and plans to purchase a new car and take a long vacation:

She also plans to give to the causes and organizations important to her family through her newly established Callum Foundation.”

West bought an easy-pick Powerball ticket and thought she put her ticket into her purse in her sister’s truck, but the jackpot-winning ticket for a time was misplaced – it rode around on the floor of that pickup for a time.

Her sister found it in her truck, sent her a picture of the ticket and when West checked her numbers on the lottery website, she realized she’d won the jackpot.

She told her sister to get in her truck and get that ticket and get up here right now and drive slow.

West is Iowa’s ninth Powerball jackpot winner.