CAREER ACADEMY STUDENTS DESIGN CLOTHES FOR YOUNGSTER RECOVERING FROM HIP SURGERY

Students in the Sioux City School District’s Career Academy Fashion Design pathway completed a special challenge to create clothing for a 4-year-old recovering from hip surgery.

Justin Hines recently had his second surgery for Hip Dysplasia that requires him to be placed in a special cast, requiring his legs to be extended to the side by a metal bar, and making wearing pants nearly impossible.

Kelsey Ortiz was part of one of four teams of students designing and creating the clothes for Justin:

Jusitn’s father, Jacob Hines, says the family is grateful for the students stepping up to create clothing for their son:

Ortiz, her fellow students and teacher shared stories and had donuts with the family when they visited the class Monday:

Ortiz’s teacher, Jill Risdal, says she’s is proud of how her 11 students researched and designed the clothes for Justin:

Justin is the 4-year-old grandson of Sioux City teacher Kelly Heaton, who spearheaded the idea to create the clothes.