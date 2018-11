IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS WILL MAKE NINE STOPS MONDAY, INCLUDING ONE IN SIOUX CITY, DURING THE FINAL DAY OF HER RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN.

REYNOLDS WILL SPEAK AT HAWTHORNE GLOBAL AVIATION AT 5815 MITCHELL STREET IN THE SIOUX CITY AIRPORT AT 4:45PM.

FROM THERE SHE WILL HEAD TO SIOUX CENTER FOR A RALLY AT DEAN HOLDINGS CLASSIC CARS AT 7PM.