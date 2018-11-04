REPORT FINDS NO EVIDENCE TO SUPPORT ALLEGATIONS AGAINST KAVANAUGH

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa has released a summary report on the committee majority’s investigation of misconduct allegations presented during the confirmation process of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

That report found no credible evidence to support the allegations against Kavanaugh.

Grassley said in a weekend statement that “it was a serious and thorough investigation that left no stone unturned in the pursuit of the facts”.

The summary report and its exhibits amount to 414 pages.

Committee investigators spoke with 45 individuals and took 25 written statements relating to the various allegations made in the course of the Supreme Court confirmation process.

In neither the Committee’s investigation nor in the supplemental background investigation conducted by the FBI was there any evidence to substantiate or corroborate any of the sexual assault or other allegations against Kavanaugh.