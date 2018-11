KING REFUTES RACISM ALLEGATIONS

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN STEVE KING REFUTED ALLEGATIONS THAT HE IS A RACIST AND ANTI-SEMITIC DURING A RALLY AT WOODBURY COUNTY REPUBLICAN HEADQUARTERS OVER THE WEEKEND.

KING SAYS HE REMAINS CONFIDENT HE WILL BE RE-ELECTED IN TUESDAY’S ELECTION:

OC………IT OUT COMPLETELY. :19

KING IS SEEKING A NINTH TERM IN THE HOUSE.

HE WAS GREETED BY A GUATEMALAN COUPLE HE HELPED GET U.S. CITIZENSHIP AND SAYS IT’S UPSETTING THAT HIS DEMOCRATIC OPPONENT WOULD ACCUSE HIM OF RACISM IN THE CITY WHERE KING’S ACTIONS HELPED SAVE THE LIVES OF THREE TANZANIAN CHILDREN BY GETTING THEM TRANSPORT TO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER:

OC……WEREN’T FOR STEVE KING. :19

KING SAYS A TWEET BY THE CHAIR OF THE NATIONAL REPUBLICAN CONGRESSIONAL COMMITTEE, OHIO CONGRESSMAN STEVE STIVERS WHO CONDEMNED KING LAST WEEK OVER RECENT COMMENTS ACTIONS AND RETWEETS WILL BE DEALT WITH AFTER THE ELECTION.

HE SAYS STATEMENTS BY LAND OF LAKES AND PURINA SAYING THEY WILL NO LONGER TO CONTRIBUTE TO HIS CAMPAIGN ARE ALSO GETTING SOME PUSHBACK:

OC……..STAND WITH YOU. ;23

AS FOR THE ANTI SEMITIC ALLEGATION, THE 4TH DISTRICT REPUBLICAN SAYS HIS VOTING RECORD ON ISRAEL AND SUPPORT FROM SOME LOCAL JEWISH LEADERS REFUTE THAT:

OC……..ACTUALLY KNOW ME. ;26

KING SAYS HIS TWEET ON A TORONTO MAYORAL CANDIDATE WAS ABOUT HER RIGHT OF FREE SPEECH AND HER BEING EXCLUDED FROM THE POLITICAL DEBATE IN THAT CITY.

HE SAYS THE WASHINGTON POST RAN A FALSE STORY ABOUT HIM AND THAT THE MEDIA HAS TO STOP ACCUSING PEOPLE ABOUT THE THEIR THOUGHTS AND TWISTING THEIR MESSAGE.