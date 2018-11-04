IOWA LEADS TRI-STATE IN VOTER TURNOUT IN RECENT ELECTIONS

Iowa has led the tri-state area in voter turnout for the last six years according to figures released by the non-profit Vote organization.

In the 2016 general election, 69 percent per cent of eligible Iowa voters cast ballots.

That was the sixth best state turnout in the nation.

Nebraska had 63.8 percent of its voters turn out that year and South Dakota 59.9 per cent.

Those states ranked 22nd and 32nd respectively.

In the 2014 mid-term election, Iowa placed 7th with a 50.2 percent turnout.

South Dakota was 12th at 44.9 per cent and Nebraska 22nd at 41.5 per cent.

Iowa was 5th with 70.2 per cent in the 2012 presidential election, Nebraska 26th and South Dakota 28th.