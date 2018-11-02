SPECIAL GIFT HELPS ADD TO CITY’S TRAIL SYSTEM

A gift from the estate of a late Sioux City bike enthusiast has helped create another section of the city’s trail system.

A bench and the new extension of the Big Sioux River Trail were dedicated Friday in Riverside Park in the memory of Brian Goetz, a Siouxland Trails Foundation member.

His younger sister Paula spoke about her brother’s love of biking and our city:

Paula helped design the bench honoring her brother which has a special remembrance on it:

Brian Goetz bequeathed the city $150-thousand dollars for the trail.

Bob DeSmidt of Siouxland Trails says Brian was the person who spearheaded the first bike trail in Sioux City:

City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore says the new 3/4 mile stretch of trail is part of a system running along our riverfront:

The new segment runs from Riverside Park at the Aquatic Center north to Florence Avenue and Boies Street.