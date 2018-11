POLICE SAY SHELDON ROBBERY SUSPECT WANTED ARMED CONFRONTATION

A SOUTH DAKOTA MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES AFTER HE ENTERED THE SHELDON, IOWA CASEY’S EARLY FRIDAY MORNING ARMED WITH A RIFLE AND STOLE CIGARETTES.

SHELDON POLICE SAY 33-YEAR-OLD THOMAS TUTTLE OF WATERTOWN ALLEGEDLY STOLE THE CIGARETTES AND DROVE OFF.

A SHELDON OFFICER FOUND THE SUSPECT SITTING IN THE GETAWAY CAR IN ANOTHER PART OF TOWN AROUND 4:30AM.

AREA LAW ENFORCEMENT SURROUNDED THE VEHICLE AND SOON TOOK TUTTLE INTO CUSTODY.

OFFICERS HAD TO BREAK THE DRIVERS SIDE WINDOW OF THE CAR AND SUBDUE TUTTLE WITH A TASER.

AUTHORITIES RECOVERED THE LOADED RIFLE AND A BAG OF SUBSTANCE BELIEVED TO BE METH.

SHELDON POLICE SAY TUTTLE TOLD THEM HE ALSO INTENDED TO ROB A BANK FRIDAY AND GET INTO AN ARMED CONFLICT WITH OFFICERS.

TUTTLE IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE ROBBERY, FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM, POSSESSION OF METH, PRESCRIPTION DRUGS AND DRUG PARAPHERNALIA AND 2 OTHER COUNTS.