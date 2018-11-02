LE MARS NAMED ONE OF TOP 10 MID-SIZE AMERICAN CITIES

Seven Iowa communities are ranked among the “50 Best Mid-Size Cities to Live In,” according to U-S-A Today, and Le Mars is in the top ten.

Le Mars is listed as number-seven and Mayor Dick Kirchoff calls it a “high honor” for the community.

He says the report specifically mentions affordable housing rates as a major factor for Le Mars’ high ranking.

Attributes include things like safe streets, available jobs, transportation options and cultural attractions.

The mayor predicts Le Mars’ high ranking may help with the town’s economic development plans, though he says their biggest obstacle is finding people to fill jobs.

Other Iowa cities on the U-S-A Today “Best” list include: Carroll at #11, Spencer at #29 and Storm Lake at #47.

Overall, the top towns are West University Place, Texas at #1 and Mandan, North Dakota at #2.