DIOCESE MOVES FORMER PRIEST OUT OF FORT DODGE FACILITY

A former Sioux City Diocese priest has moved out of a Fort Dodge, Iowa retirement home close to a Roman Catholic school, one day after his history of sexually abusing boys became public.

The Diocese says 85-year-old Jerome Coyle “is no longer at” the Marian Home, in Fort Dodge.

The move comes after an Associated Press story exposed the church’s three-decade cover-up of abuse by Coyle, who admitted in 1986 that he had victimized approximately 50 boys over 20 years.

The diocese didn’t tell local police or the public about the abuse, but instead transferred Coyle to a treatment center in New Mexico.

In June, the diocese moved Coyle to the home, which is across the street from Saint Edmond Catholic School.

School administrators and parents were not informed.

AP/Photo provided