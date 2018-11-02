BIBLER MURDER TRIAL WRAPS AFTER THREE MONTH DELAY

After a three month recess, attorneys for the state and defense offered their closing arguments Friday morning in the Thomas Bibler murder trial in Plymouth County District Court in Le Mars.

Bibler is accused in the stabbing death of his sister, Shannon Bogh, on June 11th of 2016.

Plymouth County Attorney Darin Raymond presented a timeline of Bibler’s whereabouts and events leading to his arrest to Judge Jeffrey Neary, who has presided over the bench trial.

Raymond did not call any new witnesses, which he had previously indicated was a possibility when the trial adjourned back on July 31st.

Bibler’s attorney, Billy Oyadare, argued that the state failed to prove their case, and asked Judge Neary to drop all charges.

The verdict is now in the hands of Neary, who did not give a date as to when he would render a verdict.