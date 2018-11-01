WOODBURY SHERIFF’S EMPLOYEES TO TAKE PART IN “MOVEMBER”

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office is again participating in No Shave November.

For a $30 donation in November and again in December, employees of the Sheriff’s Office can grow short, neatly trimmed facial hair.

Females at the Sheriff’s Office not required to wear a uniform, can wear jeans to work with a $30 donation each month.

The donations will be split between St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network and the June E. Nylen Cancer Center.

The donations will be presented after the first of the year.

To help increase the number of donations this year, the Sheriff’s Office contacted other County offices and departments asking them if they were interested in participating this year.