SOUTH SIOUX MAN INJURED IN DAKOTA COUNTY TRAFFIC MISHAP

One person was injured in an accident in rural Dakota County Thursday around noon.

The Dakota County Sheriff says a Nebraska Department of Roads employee was flagging traffic on Highway 35 between mile markers 56 and 57 when he was struck by a vehicle and injured.

73-year-old Gary Roost of South Sioux City was struck by a vehicle driven by 88-year-old Irvin Schlickbernd of Emerson.

Roost was transported to Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City with a fracture to his leg.

Schlickbernd was cited for Disobeying a Traffic Control Device and Careless Driving.