REYNOLDS & HUBBELL CONTINUE THEIR CAMPAIGN PUSH ACROSS IOWA

Republican Governor Kim Reynolds says Iowa needs more legal immigrants to fill job openings and she “strongly disagrees” with some of the comments Congressman Steve King has made about the danger immigrants from places like Central America and Mexico pose to western civilization.

Hundreds of Democrats cheered Tuesday night in Cedar Rapids as Reynolds’ rival Fred Hubbell called on her to remove King as a co-chairman of her campaign.

Reynolds says King is “one of thousands” of campaign co-chairs who endorsed her bid for a full, four-year term as governor.

Reynolds made her comments after a campaign stop in Pella.

Hubbell is holding a campaign rally today in Sioux City at the Orpheum Theater at 5:30PM