KING REJECTS CRITICS WHO TRY TO TIE HIS VIEWS TO PITTSBURGH MURDER SUSPECT

KING REJECTS CRITICS WHO TRY TO TIE HIS VIEWS TO PITTSBURGH MURDER...

Iowa Republican Congressman Steve King is forcefully rejecting critics who’ve accused him of holding the same views as the man who killed 11 Jews at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

King spoke at a forum today (Thursday) in Des Moines and verbally clashed with a questioner in the crowd.

OC…….in Iowa.” ;13

King asked one of the event’s hosts to escort the man, Kaleb Von Fossen, an Iowa State student who has tried to question King at other area events, out of the room.

OC………He keeps talking.” :19

King spoke for over 45 minutes, outlining his legislative priorities for 2019 and answering half a dozen questions.

He was asked about this week’s tweet from the chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, Ohio Congressman Steve Stivers, who said the country must “stand up against white supremacy” and condemned King’s “recent comments, actions and retweets.”

OC……….including our leadership.” :10

King then referred to his written response, which accused Stivers of being an “Establishment Never Trumper” who secretly hopes the House flips over to Democratic control.

King suggested the uproar had been caused by a Washington Post story.

He spent seven minutes reading from the story and providing his response to allegations he “duped” sponsors of a trip to Polish sites associated with the holocaust by taking a side trip for a meeting in Hungary.

OC……..Nazi ties.” :14

King said serving in the U.S. House for 16 years “is the joy of his life” and policies like ending birthright citizenship are “on the cusp.”

OC…………and become law. :07

A group of protesters gathered outside criticized the Des Moines Partnership for hosting King.

The Des Moines Partnership has sponsored a public series with state and federal candidates for several years.

Earlier this fall, King’s opponent, Democrat J.D. Scholten, also spoke to the group.