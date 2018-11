HUBBELL & HART CAMPAIGN TOUR ROLLS INTO SIOUX CITY

IOWA’S DEMOCRATIC TICKET FOR GOVERNOR AND LT. GOVERNOR BROUGHT THEIR BUS TOUR CAMPAIGN TO SIOUX CITY’S ORPHEUM THEATER THURSDAY EVENING.

FRED HUBBELL AND RUNNING MATE RITA HART RENEWED THEIR CAMPAIGN PLEDGE TO END IOWA’S PRIVATIZATION OF MEDICAID IF THEY ARE ELECTED NEXT TUESDAY:

OC………SFX CHEERS FADE :14

HART TOLD THE CROWD OF A COUPLE HUNDRED SUPPORTERS THAT TUCKER, THE WHEELCHAIR BOUND PATIENT FEATURED IN MANY OF THEIR CAMPAIGN COMMERCIALS, IS HER NEPHEW.

SHE SAYS HE WAS SHOT IN THE NECK WHEN HE WAS JUST 19 YEARS OLD:

OC…………..NEEDING MEDICAID SERVICES. :26

HUBBELL ALSO RENEWED HIS PLEDGE TO RESTORE PLANNED PARENTHOOD FUNDING IN IOWA, INCREASE SPENDING IN PUBLIC EDUCATION AND HELP IOWANS IMPROVE THEIR STANDARD OF LIVING:

OC………..STATEWIDE MINIMUM WAGE. :15

HUBBELL TOLD HIS SUPPORTERS HE WOULD END WHAT HE CALLS WASTEFUL CORPORATE TAX DOLLAR GIVEAWAYS BY THE STATE, BUT OTHERWISE DID NOT GIVE DETAILS ON HOW HIS PROPOSALS WOULD BE FUNDED IF HE AND HART WERE ELECTED.