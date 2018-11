CHESNUT HILL DEVELOPMENT BRINGS NEW HOMES TO SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE

A NEW HOUSING DEVELOPMENT ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE WAS DEDICATED WITH A RIBBON CUTTING THURSDAY MORNING.

THE CHESNUT HILL HOUSING AREA IS LOCATED ABOVE 28TH AND FLOYD BOULEVARD.

DEVELOPER RICK BERTRAND SAYS THE TOWN HOMES WILL HELP FILL THE DEMAND FOR NEW HOUSING IN SIOUX CITY:

BERTRAND SAYS IT ALSO BRINGS NEW HOMES TO THE NORTHSIDE OF SIOUX CITY, IN AN AREA THAT IS ADDING NEW BUSINESSES:

THE HOMES ARE PRICED IN THE $275-THOUSAND DOLLAR RANGE AND THE FIRST FOUR TOWN HOMES HAVE ALREADY BEEN SOLD.