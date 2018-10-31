WINNEFELD KEYNOTES SIOUXLAND INITIATIVE LUNCHEON

Globalism and the ongoing conflict between the United States and China were part of an overview given by retired Admiral James Winnefeld, who keynoted the annual Siouxland Initiative luncheon on Wednesday.

The admiral says the disputes with China are driven by different factors than the Cold War between the U.S. and Russia in the last 50 years:

Winnefeld and his wife Mary also spoke at Bishop Heelan High School.

They talked about losing their son Jonathan to a drug overdose last fall and the dangers of addiction:

The Winnefelds have created a non-profit agency known as S.A.F.E. which stands for Stop Addiction Fatality Epidemic.

Mary Winnefeld is also the sponsor of the soon to be commissioned U.S.S. Sioux City in Annapolis, Maryland.