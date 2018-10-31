Home Local News SOUTH DAKOTANS BEGIN PAYING ONLINE SALES TAX THURSDAY

SOUTH DAKOTANS BEGIN PAYING ONLINE SALES TAX THURSDAY

By
Woody Gottburg
-
21
0
SHARE

If you’re an online shopper in South Dakota, it’s time to start paying sales tax.

The state on Thursday will start requiring many out-of-state online retailers to collect South Dakota sales taxes under legislation approved earlier this year.

It came after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in South Dakota’s favor opened the door for consumers to see sales tax on more online purchases from out-of-state companies.

Some retailers had been voluntarily remitting the taxes.

South Dakota’s obligation applies to outside sellers who do more than $100,000 of business in South Dakota or more than 200 transactions annually with residents.

The state announced Wednesday a settlement with three companies it sued in the case that brought the issue to the high court.

Online retailers Wayfair, Overstock and Newegg will start collecting January 1st.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR