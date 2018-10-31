PLYMOUTH SUPERVISORS VOTE TO STAY IN SIOUX RIVERS REGION

By a vote of five to zero, the Plymouth County Board of Supervisors rescinded a letter of intent Tuesday, to join the Northwest Iowa Care Connections Mental Health Region.

Supervisor chairman Don Kass says since the Lyon County Board of Supervisors agreed to join the Sioux Rivers Mental Health Region, it was no longer necessary for Plymouth County to search for another mental health region:

OC……..to work with. :14

The supervisors approved Lyon County’s Sioux Rivers membership with a unanimous vote.

Beginning July 1st of 2019, the new fiscal year, Sioux Rivers will now maintain the required three-county minimum participation with Woodbury County seeking membership with Rolling Hills Mental Health Region, and Lyon County becoming a member of Sioux Rivers.