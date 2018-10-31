ORANGE CITY LIBRARY UNDECIDED ON RESPONSE TO BOOK BURNING

Orange City public library officials have not yet decided how to respond after someone checked four L-G-B-T-Q books out of the library and burned them during the recent Orange City Pride Festival.
Paul Dorr, leader of a religious group called Rescue the Perishing, burned the books in a live post on Facebook to protest homosexuality.
Amanda Vazquez, director of the Orange City Library, says the library board hasn’t yet discussed the book burning.
OC……..or not returned. :14
The books are not technically overdue yet.
Vasquez says the incident has sparked support for the library:
OC…..all over the country. :14
Dorr told The Sioux City Journal he does not intend to pay to replace the books he burned.
Earlier this year, a petition was circulated to have books written from an L-G-B-T-Q perspective removed from the Orange City Library.
Radio Iowa