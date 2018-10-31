ORANGE CITY LIBRARY UNDECIDED ON RESPONSE TO BOOK BURNING

Orange City public library officials have not yet decided how to respond after someone checked four L-G-B-T-Q books out of the library and burned them during the recent Orange City Pride Festival.

Paul Dorr, leader of a religious group called Rescue the Perishing, burned the books in a live post on Facebook to protest homosexuality.

Amanda Vazquez, director of the Orange City Library, says the library board hasn’t yet discussed the book burning.

The books are not technically overdue yet.

Vasquez says the incident has sparked support for the library:

Dorr told The Sioux City Journal he does not intend to pay to replace the books he burned.

Earlier this year, a petition was circulated to have books written from an L-G-B-T-Q perspective removed from the Orange City Library.

Radio Iowa