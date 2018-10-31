NEBRASKA MAN SENTENCED FOR SELLING FAKE SPORTS CARDS

A Nebraska man has been sentenced to federal prison after being convicted of selling fake sports trading cards.

45-year-old Thomas Beatty Jr. was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison and ordered to make restitution in the amount of $142,000 for the crimes of mail fraud and money laundering.

Federal prosecutors say Beatty sold counterfeit sports cards on E-Bay in 2017 he claimed were rare and valuable cards of Mickey Mantle, Joe Namath and Bill Russell worth over $117,500.

The cards were in fact not authentic and worth less than $10 each.

The case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service.