MORE DETAILS RELEASED ON RAID & ARRESTS AT RIVERSIDE HOME

FEDERAL AUTHORITIES HAVE RELEASED MORE INFORMATION ABOUT A RAID ON A RIVERSIDE HOME TUESDAY THAT LED TO NUMEROUS ARRESTS.

THE U.S. MARSHAL’S SERVICE SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT RECEIVED A TIP THAT 35-YEAR-OLD CHAD HUGHES, A WANTED FUGITIVE, WAS AT 2138 NASH STREET.

WHEN LAW ENFORCEMENT ARRIVED AT THE RESIDENCE, TWO MEN ATTEMPTED TO FLEE, DISCARDING TWO HANDGUNS AS THEY RAN.

BOTH MEN WERE QUICKLY CAPTURED.

LAW ENFORCEMENT SURROUNDED THE HOUSE AND CALLED OUT THE REMAINING OCCUPANTS OF THE HOUSE.

HUGHES EMERGED WITH NINE OTHER PEOPLE.

HUGHES WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY ON THE FEDERAL WARRANT WHILE THE NINE OTHERS WERE ARRESTED ON VARIOUS LOCAL CHARGES.

YOU MAY FIND THEIR NAMES AND CHARGES BELOW:

Laverna Taylor frequenting a disorderly house

Sydney Swanson frequenting a disorderly house

Destani Archer frequenting a disorderly house

Daryl Taylor frequenting a disorderly house

Jason Rice frequenting a disorderly house

Jordan Case frequenting a disorderly house

Eric Curtis frequenting a disorderly house, hold for South Dakota

Brody Cobbs frequenting a disorderly house, 3 counts probation violation, interference with official acts, simple eluding, carrying a dangerous weapon, possession of marijuana

Brandon Esquibel possession of a firearm by a felon, parole violation, possession of methamphetamine, frequenting a disorderly house, interference with official acts, attempt to disarm a police officer, simple eluding, trafficking a stolen firearm.