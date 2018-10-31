GOP LEADER & STEVE KING CLASH ON TWITTER OVER ENDORSEMENTS

The chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee has taken to Twitter to chastise Iowa Republican Congressman Steve King.

King is responding by saying he’s being attacked by “Establishment Never Trumpers.”

Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson reports.

King’s Democratic opponent, J.D. Scholten, sent his own tweet of “respect” to Congressman Stivers and added the hashtag “CountryOverParty.”

A Twitter movement started this week called for boycotts of companies that had donated to King’s campaign.

Land O’Lakes executives announced Tuesday that its political action committee will no longer support King “moving forward.”