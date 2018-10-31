BISHOP NICKLESS COMMENTS ON DIOCESE PRIEST ABUSE CASE

The current bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sioux City has issued a statement regarding the admission in 1986 that former Diocese Priest Jerry Coyle victimized 50 youngsters over a 20-year period.

Bishop R. Walker Nickless says he had no prior knowledge of Coyle’s actions:

Coyle was sent to New Mexico for evaluation and treatment.

He spent the last 32 years there:

Bishop Nickless says Coyle befriended a couple with children in New Mexico and they asked him to move in with them after he was in a serious car accident.

The Diocese felt that was a bad idea and attempted to dissuade Coyle and the couple from going forward, disclosing the extent of Coyle’s past transgressions to them.

The Diocese moved Coyle to Ft. Dodge, where Nickless discussed the situation at a public meeting Tuesday night.

He says while police were not contacted in 1986 when the church became aware of Coyle’s abuse, but that would not be the case today:

The Diocese is providing an independent victim’s care provide to offer confidential, compassionate assistance to anyone who was a victim of Coyle.

Angie Mack, Victim Assistance Coordinator may be contacted at 866-435-4397 or 712-279-5610.

She is not employed by the Diocese and helps both victims who are minors and those who are adults and were victimized in their childhood by a member of the clergy.