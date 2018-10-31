GALVA BRIDGE DEDICATED IN MEMORY OF LATE SOLDIER

A bridge near Galva has been re-dedicated in the name of a late Iowa soldier.

U.S. Army Sgt. Dillion Naslund who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Bridges for the Fallen based out of Maryland reached out to his parents, Jeff and Lisa Naslund, about naming a bridge in honor of their late son.

The Naslunds reached out to Congressman Steve King’s office, which initiated discussions with the Mayor of Galva, Ida County Supervisors, Governor Kim Reynolds Office and state lawmakers for support.

Wednesday at the Galva American Legion, the bridge sign was presented to the Naslunds.

That bridge will now be known as the Sgt. Dillion Naslund Memorial Bridge.

Photos courtesy KMEG/KPTH