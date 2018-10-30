SIOUX CITY MAN SENTENCED ON FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES

A Sioux City man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison on federal drug charges.

41-year-old Anthony Watkins, Sr. had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine.

Prosecutors say Watkins admitted his involvement in a meth distributing conspiracy from January of 2016 through August of 2017 and evidence at the plea and sentencing hearings showed Watkins was the manager of five or more other people in the criminal activity.

Watkins is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.