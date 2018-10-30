SAFETY TIPS FOR TRICK OR TREATERS

Wednesday evening trick or treaters will be going door to door in the Siouxland area and local police are reminding drivers to be aware of the costumed youngsters.

Trick or Treating hours are from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and you should only go to homes with a porch light on and never enter a home or car for a treat.

A parent or responsible adult should always accompany young children on their neighborhood rounds.

Halloween costumes should be made of fire retardant material and the eye holes in the mask should be large enough for good peripheral vision.

Only cross the street as a group in established crosswalks. Never cross between parked cars or out driveways.

Don’t assume the right of way. Motorists may have trouble seeing Trick-or-Treaters. Just because one car stops, doesn’t mean others will.

Law enforcement authorities should be notified immediately of any suspicious or unlawful activity.

Briar Cliff University’s Athletic Department, along with the Charger athletic teams, will host a “Trunk or Treat” Halloween event Wednesday night, on the B-C-U campus.

The free, family event will run from 5:30 pm to 7 pm in the lower parking lot, east of the soccer field.

Children trick-or-treat by going from car trunk to car trunk as Charger student-athletes fill their treat bags with candy.

Trunk or Treat provides a safe and fun trick-or-treating experience with less walking for families with little ones.

Admission is free.