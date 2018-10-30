ONE IOWA FORUM DEALS WITH WORKPLACE ACCEPTANCE OF LGBTQ EMPLOYEES

One Iowa hosted the first LGBTQ Workplace Culture Summit in Siouxland Tuesday at the Sioux City Public Museum.

Daniel Hoffman-Zinnel, the State Director of One Iowa, says the goal was to provide resources for employers and LGBTQ employees to help them create safe and inclusive workplaces.

OC……..authentic self at work. :21

Hoffman-Zinnel says that acceptance also reaps benefits for the employer;

OC………..a good thing. :15

He says a lot of progress has been made in the state in the acceptance of those who are part of the LGBTQ community:

OC………to catch up. ;21

Previous workplace forums were held in Des Moines and Cedar Rapids.