ONE IOWA FORUM DEALS WITH WORKPLACE ACCEPTANCE OF LGBTQ EMPLOYEES

One Iowa hosted the first LGBTQ Workplace Culture Summit in Siouxland Tuesday at the Sioux City Public Museum.
Daniel Hoffman-Zinnel, the State Director of One Iowa, says the goal was to provide resources for employers and LGBTQ employees to help them create safe and inclusive workplaces.
Hoffman-Zinnel says that acceptance also reaps benefits for the employer;
He says a lot of progress has been made in the state in the acceptance of those who are part of the LGBTQ community:
Previous workplace forums were held in Des Moines and Cedar Rapids.