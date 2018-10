NEBRASKA C-P-A CHARGED WITH THEFT OF CHURCH FUNDS

A CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT FROM WAKEFIELD, NEBRASKA HAS BEEN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING MONEY FROM A LOCAL CHURCH.

THE DIXON COUNTY ATTORNEY SAYS MICHAEL POMMER IS CHARGED WITH 15 FELONY COUNTS OF THEFT.

POMMER IS ACCUSED OF TAKING THE MONEY FROM ACCOUNTS HE HAD ACCESS TO BELONGING TO THE SALEM LUTHERAN CHURCH OF WAKEFIELD FROM 2016 THROUGH THIS YEAR.

POMMER’S ARRAIGNMENT IS SET FOR DECEMBER 10TH IN DIXON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

HE IS FREE AFTER POSTING $15,000 CASH BOND.