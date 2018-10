ELEVEN ARRESTED IN RAID AT RIVERSIDE HOME

SEVERAL PEOPLE INCLUDING A SUSPECT WANTED BY FEDERAL MARSHALS WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY TUESDAY AFTERNOON FOLLOWING A RAID AT A HOME IN RIVERSIDE.

SIOUX CITY POLICE AND FEDERAL TASK FORCE MEMBERS ARRESTED AT LEAST ELEVEN SUSPECTS INCLUDING 35-YEAR-OLD CHAD HUGHES.

HUGHES WAS WANTED FOR ESCAPE FROM CUSTODY AND VIOLATING HIS PROBATION.

OTHER SUSPECTS WERE CHARGED WITH FREQUENTING A DISORDERLY HOUSE AT THE HOME LOCATED AT NASH AND WRIGHT AVENUE IN RIVERSIDE.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE NEARBY RIVERSIDE SCHOOL WAS PUT ON LOCKDOWN DURING THE RAID.

HUGHES IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.