SIOUX CITY POISON CONTROL CENTER READY FOR HALLOWEEN CALLS

The Sioux City based Iowa Poison Control Center is prepared for a host of Halloween-related calls this week.

Registered nurse Jean Hammack says they hear from worried parents every year with concerns about the treats children bring home:

Hammack says an adult should always accompany young children while trick-or-treating and limit visits to local neighborhoods.

She reminds parents to check over all treats before letting a child dig into their goodie bag.

Parents should carry a flashlight, but some kids prefer to carry glow sticks.

Just don’t let younger kids have glow sticks or they may chew on them, releasing chemicals into their mouths.

A quick call can save you an expensive trip to the emergency room.

The Sioux City-based poison control hotline is staffed around the clock.