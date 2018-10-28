WINNING TICKET SOLD IN IOWA GOOD FOR HALF OF POWERBALL JACKPOT

Somebody who bought a Powerball ticket in Redfield, Iowa won half of the $688 million dollar jackpot Saturday night.

The jackpot will be split with another winning ticket holder in New York.

The winning Iowa ticket is the largest lottery prize ever won in the state, even though it’s for half of the jackpot.

Iowa Lottery CEO Terry Rich said Sunday that even state lottery officials are stunned that one of the tickets was sold in the rural Iowa town of Redfield.

Lottery officials encouraged the winner to consult a financial adviser before coming forward.

The winning numbers were 8, 12, 13, 19 and 27, and Powerball 4.

Powerball winners have a year to claim the prize.

Rich says the identity of the Iowa winner will be made public under Iowa law.

The winning Iowa ticket was sold at Casey’s convenience store in Redfield.

Casey’s will receive $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.