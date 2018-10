SUSPECT CHARGED WITH MURDER IN STABBING AT LOCAL APARTMENT

A MAN FROM SOMALIA IS IN CUSTODY AND CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER FOR A FATAL STABBING IN SIOUX CITY EARLY SUNDAY MORNING.

POLICE ARRESTED 38-YEAR-OLD ELMI ABDINASIR SAID AFTER BEING CALLED TO THE PHOENIX APARTMENTS IN THE 1000 BLOCK OF PIERCE STREET AROUND 3AM.

A MALE VICTIM WHO HAD BEEN STABBED WAS FOUND IN A 4TH FLOOR APARTMENT.

THE NAME OF THE VICTIM HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.

SAID IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.