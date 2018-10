SIOUX CITY MAN INJURED IN EASTERN IOWA COLLISION

A SIOUX CITY MAN WAS INJURED IN A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT CAUSED BY A DEER IN SCOTT COUNTY IOWA EARLY SUNDAY MORNING.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS THE FIRST CAR, DRIVEN BY A DAVENPORT, IOWA MAN. STRUCK A DEER ON INTERSTATE 80 AROUND 6:45AM.

A PICKUP DRIVEN BY 43-YEAR-OLD JEREMY MARCOE OF SIOUX CITY THEN REAR ENDED THE CAR THAT COLLIDED WITH THE DEER.

MARCOE, ALONG WITH A FAMILY MEMBER, 74-YEAR-OLD MARY MARCOE OF GROVE CITY PENNSYLVANIA, WERE TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL WITH INJURIES.

THE FIRST DRIVER, 30-YEAR-OLD ZACHARY GRANT OF DAVENPORT, WAS AIRLIFTED TO THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA MEDICAL CENTER.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.