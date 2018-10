REYNOLDS LEADS “KEEP IOWA MOVING” BUS TOUR INTO SIOUX CITY

MANY OF THE TOP REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES ON IOWA’S NOVEMBER BALLOT CAME TOGETHER FOR AN AFTERNOON RALLY IN SIOUX CITY ON SUNDAY.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS BROUGHT HER “KEEP IOWA MOVING” BUS TOUR TO THE WHEELHOUSE BAR AND GRILL AND EMPHASIZED PROGRESS IOWA HAS MADE IN SEVERAL AREAS OVER THE PAST FEW YEARS.

REYNOLDS SAYS THAT INCLUDES EDUCATION, WHICH SHE SAYS THE STATE HAS SUPPORTED IN SEVERAL WAYS:

OC…….BE A PRIORITY. ;20

REYNOLDS WAS JOINED BY ACTING LT. GOVERNOR ADAM GREGG, WHO ALSO ACCENTUATED THE POSITIVE:

OC………LONG ABOUT IT. ;15

IOWA AG SECRETARY MIKE NAIG TALKED ABOUT PROTECTING THE STATES WATER AND NATURAL RESOURCES:

OC………..IMPROVING WATER QUALITY. ;19

ALSO SPEAKING WERE STATE SENATORS JIM CARLIN AND RICK BERTRAND, AUDITOR MARY MOSIMAN, STATE REPRESENTATIVE JACOB BOSSMAN AND HOUSE CANDIDATE BOB HENDERSON.