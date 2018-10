CHILD INJURED IN GREENVILLE WHEN CAR BACKS UP INTO BICYCLE

A CHILD RIDING A BIKE WAS HOSPITALIZED WITH INJURIES AFTER BEING STRUCK BY A VEHICLE BACKING UP IN THE GREENVILLE AREA OF SIOUX CITY SUNDAY AFTERNOON.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SGT. SCOTT HATTING SAYS THE EVENTS LEADING TO THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED IN THE 2900 BLOCK OF 2ND AVENUE:

HATTING SAYS THE CHILD WAS NOT WEARING A HELMET AND SUSTAINED SERIOUS INJURIES.

THE CHILD WAS TRANSPORTED TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL IN STABLE CONDITION.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.