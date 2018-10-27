UNITY POINT HELPS HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN PLAYGROUND PROJECT

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Elementary in Hartley received a boost from UnityPoint Health towards a new playground at their new building.

The school was presented a $1000 grant Friday afternoon after being named a runner-up in the health system’s “Imagine the Amazing” online voting contest.

The school rallied 34,583 votes in the 2-week contest.

Students will soon move out of their 1936 school building into a new structure that for now doesn’t have a playground.

Thanks to UnityPoint Health they now have $1,000 to go towards the new playground

Annawan Grade School in Illinois won the grand prize of $25,000 from UnityPoint Health.

Photos courtesy UnityPoint health