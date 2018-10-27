TEXAS STUDENT TO BE GUEST AT KING’S ANNUAL PHEASANT HUNT EVENT

An advocate for allowing concealed weapons on college campuses is the guest at Republican Congressman Steve King’s annual fall pheasant hunt and fundraising dinner Saturday near Akron.

Antonia Okafor was regional director of Students for Concealed Carry on Campus in 2015 when the Texas legislature adopted a so-called “campus carry” law.

OC……….here in Iowa.” :13

Okafor is a graduate student at the University of Texas at Dallas and she’s currently running to become a member of the National Rifle Association’s board of directors.

OC………around the country.” ;11

King’s 2018 Democratic opponent is J.D. Scholten who has raised twice as much money this election cycle than King has.