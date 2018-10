GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS BRINGS HER “KEEP IOWA MOVING” BUS TOUR INTO SIOUX CITY AND NORTHWEST IOWA ON SUNDAY.

THE GOVERNOR WILL HOLD A RALLY AT THE WHEELHOUSE BAR AND GRILL ON SOUTHERN HILLS DRIVE AT 3:30 P.M.

PRIOR TO THAT THERE ARE RALLIES IN EMMETSBURG AT 10AM SUNDAY AND THE STORM LAKE HY-VEE AT 12:30PM.

FOLLOWING THE SIOUX CITY RALLY, REYNOLDS HEADS TO THE BOULDER’S CONFERENCE CENTER IN DENISON FOR A GATHERING AT 6PM.