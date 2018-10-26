SEVEN SIOUX CITY LOCATIONS FOR DRUG TAKE BACK DAY

Saturday is the second of two National Prescription Drug Take Back Days.

Dale Woolery of the Governor’s Office of Drug Control Policy says you should check your medicine cabinets and take in any medication you don’t need.

He says some people flush the pills down the toilet, but he says that creates problems with the medication getting into the groundwater.

OC……….these meds. :11

The first national day earlier this year saw a lot of pills turned in, over 12-thousand pounds in Iowa, and that was a record.

Seven sites in Sioux City will operate from 10:00 a-m until 2:00 p-m on Saturday.

They are the downtown Walgreens, Hy-Vees on Hamilton Boulevard and the Southern Hills Mall, Target, Drilling Pharmacy, The Floyd Boulevard Wal-Mart and the Fareway store on War Eagle Drive.