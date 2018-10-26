PURSUIT SUSPECT SENTENCED IN PLEA AGREEMENT

A Sioux City man accused of ramming police cars on a chase from Nebraska into Iowa has been sentenced to five more years in an Iowa prison.

43-year-old Larry Lee Johnson II pleaded guilty to felony eluding after Woodbury County prosecutors dropped an assaulting an officer charge.

The plea agreement states Johnson’s sentence must be served after the remainder of a previous 15-year sentence for forgery.

Johnson was on parole when the chase occurred July 6th when he fled a South Sioux City store after an alleged shoplifting incident.

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper tried to stop Johnson’s pickup truck, but officials say the truck rammed the trooper’s car before crossing into Iowa.

Johnson’s truck again rammed both the trooper’s car and a sheriff’s vehicle before becoming stuck on a median on Singing Hills Boulevard.

His Nebraska case is pending.