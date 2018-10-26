GRASSLEY’S SIOUX CITY OFFICE RECEIVED DEATH THREAT AGAINST THE SENATOR

Democrats aren’t the only lawmakers receiving threats.

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley says he was notified last Friday that a Long Island, New York man had been arrested for making a death threat against him.

Grassley says a call was made to his office in Sioux City and a second location:

kill Grassley.

Grassley says the threat made him think about his safety:



Grassley cited the harassment fellow senators Ted Cruz and Mitch McConnell got when they went out to eat in the D-C area with their wives.

backs it up.

Grassley says the New York man who was arrested for threatening his life also made threats over the phone to Senator Susan Collins of Maine.