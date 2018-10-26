ETHANOL HELPS TO “FUEL THE CURE”

Local motorists can help fight cancer with American ethanol by fueling up at gas stations and convenience stores with pink handled pumps.

It’s part of the “Fuel the Cure in Nebraska” promotion that is ongoing throughout the month of October.

Robin McGinty of Sioux City’s June E. Nylen Cancer Center says using ethanol reduces the risk of some chemicals in regular gasoline that are known and suspected to cause cancer:

OC………incidents of cancer. :18

Ho Chunk’s six area Pony Express locations are participating in the promotion.

Spokesman Sam Burrish says the stations will donate 3 cents per gallon of E15 and flex fuel E85 sold this month to the local cancer center:

OC………clean ethanol. :12

Participating retailers have pink handles on fuel pumps and signs for Fuel the Cure.