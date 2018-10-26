BRENT MUSBURGER Halftime Interview, 10-25-2018

Here is my Davenport Cleaners Halftime interview with legendary broadcaster Brent Musburger. We discussed his nearly half-century broadcasting career, his new gig as the play-by-play voice of the Oakland Raiders, his role with VSiN (Vegas Stats & Information Network), and his daily radio show on SiriusXM, “My Guys in the Desert.” We also discussed how he was instrumental in the NCAA’s adoption of the term, “March Madness” and a pretty good Joe Namath story.

We also talked a lot about gambling. As Musburger says, “Cashing tickets is what it’s all about!”

Enjoy!