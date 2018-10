SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR A MALE SUSPECT WHO ROBBED THE SELECT MART WEDNESDAY NIGHT AT 2825 GORDON DRIVE.

POLICE SAY THE SUSPECT ENTERED THE SHOP SHORTLY AFTER 11:45PM, DISPLAYED A GUN AND DEMANDED MONEY.

THE SUSPECT REPORTEDLY FLED IN A BLACK S-U-V WITH THE CASH.

NO DESCRIPTION OF THE MAN HAS BEEN RELEASED.