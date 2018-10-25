JONES EYE CLINIC SUFFERS CYBER ATTACK

The Jones Eye Center and its surgery center CJ Elmwood Partners are the latest businesses to be victimized by computer hackers.

The businesses have notified approximately 40,000 customers about a recent cyberattack that may have resulted in unauthorized access to patients information.

The cyberattack affects patients of Jones Eye Clinic and the Surgery Center who were registered at either entity between January 1, 2003 and August 23rd of 2018.

The company says ransomware was loaded on their information system on August 22nd and activated the next day.

The company restored their systems with backup information and neither organization paid the demanded ransom amount.

The attackers could have accessed patient billing information but did not impact electronic medical records.

Jones Eye Clinic and the Surgery Center have found no evidence that patients’ information was actually viewed or misused but encourage affected individuals to take precautionary measures to prevent identity theft or fraud.

Customers may contact the business for more information.

Photo courtesy KMEG