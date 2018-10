It won’t be for a few weeks yet, but the snow making machines at Sioux City’s Cone Park will soon be starting up.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is now taking applications for over 40 Winter Recreational Attendants at the park.

The positions pay from $10-$14.35 per hour.

You may apply on the City’s website at www.sioux-city.org under Job Openings.

Applicants must be 16 years old and 18 years old to serve alcohol.

Cone Park is scheduled to open for the winter season in December.