WOODBURY COUNTY ALSO TAKES DOWN VIDEO LINK TO PAST SUPERVISORS MEETINGS

One Woodbury County Supervisor is publicly stating his opposition to the county’s abrupt decision to end live streaming of the board’s meetings Tuesday.

Matthew Ung says he is disappointed by the county’s decision:

That perceived threat is over a lack of closed captioning of the meetings.

Woodbury County has also taken down a direct link to view supervisor meetings of the last several weeks from their website, even though no local threat or objection has been filed by anyone:

Ung says Woodbury County has surrendered to an enemy that hasn’t even shown up yet:

Ung says this was a terrible move for transparency and accountability in government.