SIOUX RIVERS MENTAL HEALTH REGION TO REORGANIZE WITH LYON COUNTY

Plymouth County has decided to stay in the Sioux Rivers Mental Health region of counties after all.

Last week Plymouth County accepted an invitation to be with the Northwest Iowa Care Connections group, but County Supervisors Chairman Don Kass says the county will now continue to partner with Sioux County and a new member, Lyon County, in Sioux Rivers:

Lyon County replaces Woodbury County, which is leaving to join the Rolling Hills Region on July 1st.

Lyon is leaving the Northwest Region, which Plymouth has now decided not to join either.

Kass says the county board of supervisors will formally vote on the measure during next week’s meeting.